On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Deaconess Doris Rae Owens was called into the eternal arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a native of Turkey and was a long time resident of Virginia Beach, Va. and Chesapeake, Va.

Deaconess Owens was born on August 21, 1938, in Turkey to the late Lee and Inez Campbell and was married to the late Ernest (OD) Owens. She was educated in the Sampson County School System. After marriage she joined Sam's Spring A.M.E. Zion Church with her husband.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest (OD) Owens; brother, Herbert Campbell; daughter, Susan Darlene Moore; grandson, Michael Moore (Mikey); and granddaughter, Dominique Owens (Niquey, Niquey). She leaves to cherish her memories a sister, Bertha Faison; two daughters, Teresa Simmons (Ernest) and Sonya Coltrane (John); four grandchildren, Blair Salaam (Jibreel), Devante' Coltrane, Yakira (Kira) Miller (Jhory) and Gabrielle Coltrane; two great grandsons, Rafi and Jayce, who she loved dearly; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be held, Wednesday, July 24, at 1 p.m. at Sam's Spring AME Zion Church in Roseboro. The viewing will be at 10 a.m. at the church before the service. The interment will be held at Roseboro Cemetery.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.