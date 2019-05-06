Dorothula Wooten

NEWTON GROVE — Mrs. Dorothula S. Wooten, 77, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at her residence.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, in the chapel of Roanoke Chapel PFWB Church, Newton Grove. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., prior to her funeral service. Officiating will be the Rev. Matt Spence. Mrs. Wooten will be laid to rest in Shady Grove PFWB Church Cemetery, Dunn, N.C.

Left to cherish her fond memories are her husband, Dean Wooten of the home; sister, Janet S. Latta and husband Larry of Rocky Mount; brother, E.T. Sessoms and wife Connie of Roseboro; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Roanoke Chapel PFWB Church, 1167 Roanoke Road, Newton Grove, N.C. 28366 in her memory.

Mrs. Wooten was preceded in death by her parents, Troy T. and Pauline H. Sessoms.

