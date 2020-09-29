1/
Dorothy Annette Guinn Andrews
Dorothy Annette Guinn Andrews

FAYETTEVILLE — Mrs. Dorothy Annette Guinn Andrews, 84, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg with the Rev. Andy Wood officiating.

Mrs. Andrews was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of John Robert and Juanita Edwards Guinn. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jeppy Autry. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by three sons, David Andrews, Robert Andrews and Cliff Dabbs all of Fayetteville; one daughter, Kathy Tate of Archdale; two sisters, Frances Rule of Pleasant Garden and Connie Brookbank of Trinity; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening, Sept. 30, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
OCT
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
