Dorothy "Dottie" Ruddle

LUMBERTON — Dorothy Anola "Dottie" Ruddle, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, July 23, 2019 at Wesley Pines Retirement Community in Lumberton.

Dottie was born on March 25, 1926 to the late Curtis Speight Ruddle, Sr. and Anola Thweatt Ruddle. She was a member of Chesnutt Street United Methodist Church in Lumberton and a devoted Christian, who loved the Lord and loved her family with all her heart.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Barbara Ruddle Carr and husband, Dr. Henry Carr of Clinton; sister-in-law, Margaret Hobensack Ruddle of Southern Pines; nieces, Susan Ruddle Whitehurst and husband Jim of Rocky Point, Ann Ruddle White and husband David of Southern Pines and Meda Carr Piner and husband Andy of Greenville; nephews, Jerry Curtis Ruddle and wife Nancy of Carversville, Pa., Henry James Carr III and wife Becky of Clinton, William Curtis Carr and wife Nancy of Clinton, David Ruddle Carr and wife Kathy of Winston Salem and Robert Spell Carr and wife Wendy of Clinton.

Aunt Dot had a multitude of great nieces and nephews who she loved so dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Curtis Speight Ruddle, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home with the Rev. T.R. Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery.

Family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, 208 Sampson St., Clinton, N.C. 28328; or to the Employee Fund of Wesley Pines Retirement Community, 1000 Wesley Pines Road, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

