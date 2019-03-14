CLINTON — Dorothy "DOT" Barber King, 79, of 5787 Faison Highway, Clinton, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Southwood Nursing Home.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Doug King; two sons, Chris King and wife, Toni of Rose Hill, Adam King and wife, Faye of Clinton; two sisters, Gracie Moor and husband, Henry, Lillie Barber of Clinton; one brother, Rusty Barber of Clinton; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Faison Highway, Clinton, by the Rev. E.C. Mattocks. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Burial will be at the Barber Family Cemetery on Pine Ridge Road.