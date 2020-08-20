CLINTON — Dorothy Bell, 57, of 425 Tarheel Drive, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton with the Rev. Gerald Underwood officiating.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Robert Artis (Irene) of Roseboro; three daughters, Armisha Artis of Clinton, Stephanie Bell and Robbie Bell, both of the home; sisters, Johanna Bell and Gloria Little-Warren of Faison, Alicia Little of Warsaw; and a brother, George Little III.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, with family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton, NC.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.