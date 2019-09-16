Dorothy Carlsward

CLINTON — Dorothy Dagmar Eubanks Carlsward, 86, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Rowan Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Clay Carter officiating.

Dorothy, born in 1932 in Daytona Beach, Fla., was the daughter of the late Dr. William F. "Doc" Eubanks and Borghild "Bugs" Espedahl Eubanks. She was the co-owner of the Turkey Grocery Store and a member of Rowan Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Eugene Harry Carlsward; daughter, Karen C. Duke; and brother, William F. Eubanks, Jr.

Survivors include: daughter, Ingrid C. Smith (Curtis); son, Eugene Carlsward, Jr. (Terri); grandchildren, Eugene Carlsward, III, Curt Smith, Jr., Catherine Smith, and Dustin Carlsward; son-in-law, Van Duke; and sister, Arden Dooley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, N.C. 27612.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.