Dorothy Martin

SOUTH HILL, VA. — Mrs. Dorothy Dean Crowe Martin of South Hill, Va., and Warsaw, N.C., died, Sunday May 19, 2019 at Pineview Rest Home.

She was a retired teller at the former Signet Bank in South Hill and was CEO of The Florist at Warsaw in Warsaw, N.C.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bobby Ray "Bob" Martin; a daughter Marie Hightower of South Hill; a granddaughter, Emily H. Hernandez and her husband Juan of Raleigh, N.C.; the Martin children, Jimmy, Beth, Cliff, Billy and Clark and their families; a special family friend, Joe Cappaert; and a four-legged child, Blue Eyes.

She was predeceased in death by a grandson, Nathan Jackson Hightower.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, in Oakwood Cemetery in South Hill.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory.

Memorial contributions may be made to the The Rose Garden, Pineview Rest Home, 621 Academy Lane, South Hill, VA 23970 or Pet Friends of Duplin County, P.O. Box 152, Wallace, N.C. 28466.

Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com.

Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home is serving the Martin family.