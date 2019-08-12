Dorothy Strickland

GRAHAM — Mrs. Dorothy Smith Strickland, 80, of 4508-A Preacher Homes Road, formerly of Garland, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Strickland was born Sept. 10, 1938 in Sampson County, the daughter of the late James Franklin Smith and Burdette Guy Smith. Mrs. Strickland was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Winfred Strickland; two sisters, Linda Smith and Louise Pate; and one brother, James "Buddie" Milton.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Carter Funeral Home by the Rev. Jimmy Hall. Burial will follow in the Garland Cemetery.

She is survived by two sisters, Pearl Meshaw (Harold) of Wilmington, N.C., and Annie M. Johnson of Garland, N.C., two brothers, Glenn Smith (Melody) of Wilmington, N.C., and Larry Smith (Janice) of Garland, N.C., sister-in-law, Doris Smith of Graham, N.C., and special sister, Janice Register of Wilmington, N.C.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Carter Funeral Home before the service.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland, www.carterfh.com.