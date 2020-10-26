ROSEBORO — Mrs. Dorothy Sue Walton Smith, 63, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Andy Wood officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

Mrs. Smith was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Archie and Mary Hall Walton. She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by husband, Daniel L. Smith of the home; and two sisters, Frances Walton of Autryville and Brenda Calix of Dunn.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.