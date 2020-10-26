1/
Dorothy Sue Walton Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Dorothy Sue Walton Smith, 63, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Andy Wood officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

Mrs. Smith was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Archie and Mary Hall Walton. She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by husband, Daniel L. Smith of the home; and two sisters, Frances Walton of Autryville and Brenda Calix of Dunn.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved