Douglas "Doc" Fields

CLINTON — Douglas Byron "Doc" Fields, 92, of Southwood Drive, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Steve Wilkins officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the fellowship hall.

Doc born in Wayne County in 1926, was the son of the late Dortch Franklin Fields and Virginia Underhill Fields. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Fields. He was the owner of Field's Fashions for over 50 years. He served on committees with the Chamber of Commerce. In addition he was a member of Graves Presbyterian Church, a deacon and a choir member. He was an avid golfer.

Survivors include: son, Douglas Byron Fields, Jr. of Roseboro (Lynn); daughter, Debbie Fields Ward (Kirby) of Bald Head Island; grandchildren; Tyler D. Ward (Lindsey) of Waxhaw, N.C., Hannah Elizabeth Ward of Raleigh; and three great-grandchildren; Finn Ward, Noah Ward and Taylin Ward.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church: ATTN: Field's Music Fund, 201 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.