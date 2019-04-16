Durwood Phillip Boney, 71, of Clinton, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at White Oak Baptist Church in Clinton from 6-8 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 11 a.m. at White Oak Baptist Church in Clinton with the Rev. Matthew D. Creech and the Rev. Jeffrey Barber officiating. Burial will follow in Clinton Cemetery.

Durwood was born in Roseboro on December 18, 1947 to William Howard Boney and Lois Register Boney. He spent his working career on the Boney Family Farm. Durwood had a great sense of humor and enjoyed having a good laugh with his family and friends. His achievements in life were numerous but he will be remembered as a man who loved everyone and everyone loved him as well. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy Boyette Boney; sons, Brandon Boney (Belinda), Clint Boney (Melissa) both of Clinton; sister, Joan Georghiou (George) of Virginia Beach, Linda Simmons of Clinton and Carol Johnson (Nelson) of Kinston; brother, Richard "Dick" Boney (Patricia) of Clinton; grandchildren, Bryn, Bella, Hayden and Braxton and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Howard Boney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to White Oak Baptist Church, P O Box 537, Clinton, NC 28329.

Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.