Durwood Thomas Faircloth (Tommy)

ST. PETERSBURG — Durwood Thomas Faircloth (Tommy), 59, died at home in St. Petersburg, Florida of natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:21 a.m.

Survived by: daughter, Tina Livengood; three grandchildren; sister, Gineva Hardin, nieces and nephews; and fiancé, Sue Toler.