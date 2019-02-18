Dusty McLamb

DUNN — Mr. Dusty McLamb, 35, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Newton Grove, with Pastor Tom Wagoner officiating.

Survivors are wife, Crystal McLamb; son, Wyatt Dawson Freeman; mother, Anita Hawley and husband Kevin of Newton Grove; father, Kevin McLamb and wife Sandy of Smithfield; maternal granny, Jean S. Johnson of Newton Grove; maternal grandfather, Frank Lambert and Cricket of Smithfield; stepsister, Neenah Ward of Four Oaks; aunt, Debbie Murphy and husband John; cousin, Amanda Byrd; niece and nephew, Xavier and Ashleigh McLamb

He was preceded in death by brother, Andy McLamb; and paternal grandparents, Carl and Pearl McLamb.

