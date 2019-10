WARSAW — Mr. Dwight Stevens Joyner, 57, of 161 Henry Best Road, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20, at Worley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sonny Smith officiating.

The burial will follow in Wilson Chapel Cemetery, Turkey.

The visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Worley Funeral Home.

