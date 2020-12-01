Earline B. Deloatch

WILMINGTON — Ms. Earlene Bennett Deloatch, 76, of Wilmington, formerly of Sampson County, passed Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Care Center, Wilmington.

The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, at Roseboro Cemetery, Roseboro with Rev. Livis Freeman, Jr. officiating.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Funeral Home (Facial mask required).

Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.