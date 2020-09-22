1/1
Earletha Collins Jacobs
Earletha Collins Jacobs

CLINTON— Mrs. Earletha Collins Jacobs, 96, passed away early Monday morning, Sept. 21, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Coharie United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Steve Little and Rev. Jim Brinkley officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service, from 1 until 1:45 pm at Royal-Hall Funeral Home. The family requests that everyone practice social distancing and wear a mask during the visitation and service.

Born on Feb. 28, 1924 in Robeson County, Earletha was the daughter of the late Robert and Annie Bell Jones Collins and the widow of the late Oscar Delton Jacobs. She was a member of Coharie United Methodist Church and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was always first in her life. She loved working in the yard, especially in her flower garden and was known for her huge variety of beautiful flowers. She was also a fantastic cook and the best mama and grandma anyone could ever ask for. Her family was truly blessed by her love and caring nature. She loved the Lord, her husband Oscar Delton, her children and grandchildren more than anything. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her – because to know her, was to love her.

She is survived by her four daughters, Betty Hewett of Clinton, Lucille Locklear and husband, Charlie of Pembroke, Gracie Sinclair of Clinton and Carolyn Brinkley and husband, James of Roseboro; two sons, Paul Jacobs and wife, Sherry of Clinton and Willard Jacobs and wife, Violet of Clinton; three sisters, Mary Ruth Lowery of Maxton, Pandora Soto of Pembroke and Mary Jones of Pembroke; two brothers, Laudell Locklear of Pembroke, Pete Locklear of the home and daughter-in-law, Sharon Jacobs of Clinton; She also leaves behind to cherish her memory, 12 grandchildren: Colles Hewett, Jr., Delton Hewett, Charlie Locklear, Jr., Daryl Locklear, Cindy Locklear, Michael Jacobs, Dean Fowler, Billy Pascal, MaryAnn Freeman, Nelson Jacobs, Jr., Patrick Jacobs and Jonathon Jacobs; 25 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Earletha was preceded in death by a son, Nelson Jacobs; a daughter, Mary Ann Jacobs; one sister, Annie Neal Honeycutt; and six brothers, Charlie Prentice Locklear, Marvin Jones, Willie Jones, James A. Jones, Sanford Jones and Spurgeon Collins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coharie UMC, 4890 N Hwy 421, Clinton, NC 28328.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jacobs family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
