Eartle Lee McNeill, Sr. CLINTON — Eartle Lee McNeill, Sr., 87, of 50 Julius Lane, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home. A funeral will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 21, at Holly Grove Holiness Church with Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons and Pastor Bill Chaney, officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Eartle, born in 1932 in Robeson County, was the son of the late Herman McNeill and Alice Maynor McNeill. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Chlois Evelyn Simmons McNeill; brothers, Charles Maynor, Zar Maynor, Lee Straw Maynor and grandson, Billy Chaney, III. He was a pipe fitter and plumber in the construction business and a member of Holly Grove Holiness Church. He served as a Coharie Board leader for years. Survivors include; children, Joanie Locklear (Parnell), Robert McNeill, Sr. (Liesa), Jimmy McNeill, Sr., Tammy Chaney (Bill), Joan McNeill (Robert), Eartle McNeill, Jr. (Regina), Sandra Knowles (Teddy), and Larry McNeill; 18 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and brother, Joseph McNeill (Wanda). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com. Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton.

Published in The Sampson Independent from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
