Ed Hendrikson

CLINTON — Ed Hendrikson, 68, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 surrounded by the his family.

Mr. Hendrikson's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. The service will be held at Randalls Chapel PFWB Church in Newton Grove. The Rev. Horace Johnson and the Rev. Chubby Reiber will be officiating the service.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. Mr. Hendrikson will be laid to rest in the Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Newton Grove.

Mr. Hendrikson's survivors include his wife, Wilma W. Hendrikson; children, Kim Pierce Testerman and husband Jeff of Clinton and Curtis Pierce and wife Angie of Newton Grove; brothers, Allen Hendrikson of Georgia, and Bill Hendrikson of Illinois; sisters, Adel Christ of Mississippi, Marion Ferguson of Illinois, Dee Yacklich of Kentucky, Alet Kern of Arizona and Lila Dudley of Arizona; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

