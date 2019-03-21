CLINTON — Eddie York Rich, 81, of 409 Isaac Weeks Road, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Sandhill Cemetery with the Rev. James Jackson officiating.

Eddie leaves to cherish his memories, Dorothy Jacobs of the home; four daughters, Vivian Rich-Utley, Fayetteville, Priscilla Ebanks, Clinton, Amanda Farmer (Deon), Hope Mills, Wonita Smith, Fayetteville; one son, Wendell Rich, Clinton; two step-daughters, Frances Jacobs, Durham, Joann Henry, Brentwood, N.Y.; one step-son, James Jacobs of Williamsburg, Va.; and one sister, Annie Catherine Howell of Houston.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.