Edgar McDaniel Jr.

CLINTON — Mr. Edgar Morris McDaniel Jr., 71, of 1631 W. Main St. died at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Luther Sanchez officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born in 1948 in Sampson County, Edgar was the son of the late Edgar Morris Sr. and Landis Warren McDaniel. He loved life, his family and his lifelong career as a plumber.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Beatrice Owens McDaniel.

He is survived by his two sons: Bobby McDaniel and wife, Carol of Clinton and William McDaniel and wife, Maria also of Clinton; his sister, Sue McDaniel of Lagrange and brother, Billy McDaniel of Clinton; his grandchildren, Anna Flores, Dustin Anderton and Derrick Anderton.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at the home of her son, William McDaniel.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the McDaniel family.