ROSEBORO — The Rev. Edgar Robinson, 68, of 606 Bullard St., Roseboro, died Saturday, May 25, at Duke University Hospital, Durham.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro. Interment in the Roseboro Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 1 to 6 p.m., with family present 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Butler & Son Funeral Home, Inc. Roseboro.

