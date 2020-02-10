Edith Southerland

CLINTON — Edith Butler Southerland, 92, of 2320 Southeast Blvd., passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Epworth United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dalma Cribb officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6- 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, and at other times at the home.

Edith, born in 1928 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late, Ludie Fate Butler and Cleone Hobbs Butler. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer Raeford Southerland, and siblings, Grace Myers, Lois Waters, Pauline Jones, Jimmie Butler and Tommy Butler. She retired from Hamilton Beach with over thirty-three years' service and was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

Survivors include children, Donnie Southerland and Diane S. Sutton (Wayne); grandchildren, Jennifer Britt (Jamie) and Heather Lockamy (Bobby); great grandchildren, Hailey Lockamy, Allyssa Britt, Dalton Britt, Dakota Britt, Alexia Lockamy and Taylor Lockamy; sister, Rebecca Price (Ken); and several nieces, nephews, friends and family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 5876 Garland Hwy., Clinton, N.C. 28328.