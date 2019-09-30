Edith Thames

GODWIN — Edith Carolyn Thames, 85, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at UNC Chapel Hill surrounded by family.

Edith was born in Lancaster, S.C. on Aug. 27, 1934 and was a daughter of the late William and Lilly (Ellis) Phillips. She enjoyed sewing and coloring but most importantly spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and seventeen siblings.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, located at 1246 Hobbton Highway, Clinton, N.C. 28328 with the Rev. Billy Bass and the Rev. James Simmons officiating. The burial will be followed at Grandview Memorial Park located at 2809 U.S. 421, Clinton, N.C. 28328.

She is survived by her five children: Micky and wife, Shirley, of Elizabethtown, N.C.: Carolyn Caid of Newton Grove, N.C.: Sarah and husband Glenn of Godwin, N.C.: Alfred Thames of Godwin, N.C.; and Charles and wife Jocelyn of Clinton, N.C. 18 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., two hours prior to funeral at the funeral home. Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.