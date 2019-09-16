Edith Lee

CLINTON — Mrs. Edith Faulkner Lee, 91, of 503 Woodrow St., passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the Clinton Cemetery, followed by a memorial service to celebrate Edith's life at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, 408 College St., with Dr. Ray Ammons officiating.

Born on April 12, 1928 in Franklin County, Edith was the daughter of the late Harlin Alvin and Hattie Warren Faulkner. She was the lifelong sweetheart and widow to Mr. Erwin William "Bill" Lee. She was a graduate of Clinton High School Class of 1945 where she later attended Campbell College after graduating with a one-year certificate in Business Education. Edith was employed as a secretary for many years and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, where she served as church librarian as well as several capacities in the Woman's Missionary Union. Edith was a true Southern charm who loved the Lord, her husband Bill, her family, her church and all who knew her and will truly be missed.

Edith is survived by several nieces and nephews and a special cousin, Faye Gay of Clinton and many close friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Edith was preceded in death by her sister, Harriet Faulkner Wolfe and four brothers; Clarence, Bennett, Perry and Roger.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday following the memorial service in the Chapel of First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 408 College St,. Clinton, N.C. 28328. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lee family.