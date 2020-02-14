EASTOVER — Ms. Edith Grey (Peterson) Parker, 93, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Lebanon Baptist Church, 3329 Beard Road, Eastover, officiating will be the Rev. Andy Wood and the Rev. John Campbell. The family will receive friends at the church after the service. Burial will take place at Parker Family Cemetery in Clinton.

She is preceded in death by her parents, CB and Lola McLamb Peterson; husband, Fulton R. Parker; sisters, Gladys Peterson Sessoms and Peggy Peterson McCullen; and a brother, Claxton Peterson.

She is survived by her daughters, Martha Parker Lampros (Steve) of Ocean Isle Beach and Ruth Anne "Rudy" Parker Goodman (Tony Bombaci) of Willard; granddaughter, Blaire Lampros Lanier (Eric) of Bolivia; great-grandson, Jack Lanier; caregivers, Ada Graham and Alice Lewis; and loving neighbors, Mack and Connie Page.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the NC , 5171 Glenwood Avenue, #101, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.