FAISON — Mrs. Edna Earl Britt Sutton, 88, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton.

Born on October 11, 1931 in Wayne County, Edna was a daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt and Ludie Jernigan Britt and the widow of Odis Ray Sutton. She loved being surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to cook for her family and friends. She always sacrificed and did for others. She was a wonderful grandmother and was a "grandmother" to all her nieces and nephews as well. She loved her church (Goshen United Methodist Church) and the time of fellowship spent with her church family, which gave her great joy.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Gail Sutton Carpenter and husband, Frank of Fayetteville; two sons, Odis Wayne Sutton and wife, Diane of Faison and Arnold Ray Sutton and wife, Tina of Kenly; sister, Frances B. Thornton of Mt. Olive; brother, W.L. Britt of LaGrange; five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Britt; brother, Ellis Britt and a great-granddaughter, Eliana Bren Navy.

A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 2, with Rev. Leanne Calhoun officiating. Due to the ongoing concerns of COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease), her memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced by the funeral home. You may leave condolences and messages to the family on Mrs. Edna's obituary page on the funeral home website: www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Edna's honor to: Goshen United Methodist Church, 2765 Suttontown Rd., Newton Grove or Falcon Children's Home, 7569 West St., Falcon.

