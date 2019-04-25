CLINTON — Edna Earl Simmons, 92, of 1380 Simmons Road, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Carr Memorial Christian Church with the Dr. Penny Ziemer officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at her home.

Edna, born in 1926 in Johnston County, was the daughter of the late Whitfield Rhodes and Mattie Elizabeth Lee Rhodes. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Elmon Simmons and son-in-law, Paul Edward Darden. Edna was a homemaker and a member of Carr Memorial Christian Church.

Survivors include son, J. W. Simmons and wife Betty; daughter, Faye Simmons Darden; grandchildren, Andy Darden and wife Leslie, Adam Simmons, Susanne Darden Lee and husband Wayne, Nicholas Simmons and wife Beth, and Joshua Simmons and wife Magon; great-grandchildren, Reid Darden, William Simmons, Matt Darden, Abigail Simmons, Anna Katherine Simmons, Luke Simmons and Ella Paige Simmons.

Memorials may be made to Carr Memorial Christian Church at 91 Carr Church Road, Clinton, NC 28328.

