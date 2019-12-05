CLINTON — Mrs. Edna Earle Gilchrist Dixon, 76, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at White Oak Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeffery Barber and the Rev. Joey Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Edna was born on Nov. 17, 1943 in Sampson County, to the late Robert Pratt Gilchrist and Bonnie McLemore Gilchrist. She was raised in Roseboro (Concord Community) with her sister, Maxine. She was a dedicated member of White Oak Baptist Church where she served as the Financial Secretary and sang in the choir. She was a retired Deputy Clerk of the Sampson County Clerk of Court, where she worked for Charlie T. McCullen, Jr. and Norman Wayne Naylor. She loved to travel and spend time with her family, especially at Topsail Island. Edna was a loving, dedicated and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and special friend to many. She was a beautiful soul inside and out, and loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is survived by her dedicated husband of 56 years, Jackie Bennett Dixon; her two daughters, Jacquelyn Butler and husband, Keith of Roseboro; Lisa Naylor and husband, Shannon of Clinton; sister, Maxine Jackson of Roseboro; one grandson, Adam Butler and three granddaughters: McKenzie Naylor, Madison Butler and Edye Naylor.

A visitation will be held from noon to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, prior to the service at White Oak Baptist Church; and other times at her home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to White Oak Baptist Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 537, Clinton, NC 28329. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dixon Family.