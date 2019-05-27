ROSEBORO — Mrs. Edna Earline Bullard, 89, of the Beaver Dam Community, Roseboro, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:18 p.m. at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born November 5, 1929 in Johnston County and was the daughter of the late Burkett and Gertie Ingram Barbour. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lacy Bullard. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. She was a loving, caring mother who devoted her life to caring for others.

She is survived by one son, Felton Bullard of Beaver Dam Community, Roseboro; three daughters, Deborah Hall of Fayetteville, Janet Tanner of Autryville, Beulah Fisher of Beaver Dam Community, Roseboro; seven grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Elizabeth Coats of Autryville.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 4693 Beaver Dam Church Road, Roseboro, with the Rev. Tim McQueen and the Rev. Casey Welker officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

The visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday evening at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.