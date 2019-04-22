Edna Ellis

CLINTON — Mrs. Edna Madelle Armstrong Ellis, 81, of 1288 Five Bridge Road, passed away Saturday, April 20, at home.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Immanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Ameen and Rev. Allen Overton officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery.

Madelle, a native of Mississippi, was the daughter of the late Millard Bell Armstrong and Alma Mae Cooper Armstrong and was the wife of the late Billy Edward Ellis. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Raymond Armstrong and a sister Louise Keith. Madelle was the Human Resources director at Springdale Fashions and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where she loved singing in the choir and working with the children.

She is survived by: a son, Mike Ellis and wife Donna; two daughters, Sharon Ellis Hunt and husband Dick and Debbie Ellis McCuiston and husband Walter; grandchildren, Abby Bass Waters, Zack Raynor (Berkley), Josh Ellis (Cameron), Anna Ellis and Randall Hunt; great-grandchildren, Bailey Waters, Gage and Harper Raynor, TaMya Garner, and Jackson Ellis; step-grandchildren, Michelle Pendleton (Charles) and Shauna Carroll (Rod); step-great-grandchildren, Krystal and Ashley Pendleton, Austin, Brookie, and Dylan Carroll; step-great-great-grandchildren, Lily Johnson, and Jayden Royal; sisters, Nita Staten, Helen Maharrey (Curt) and Kathy Williams; sisters-in-law, Janie Armstrong, and Betty Wilhite; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Immanuel Baptist Church Playground Fund, P.O. Box 52, Clinton, N.C. 28329 or online at http://www.ibcclinton.com.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and other times at the home, 1288 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com. Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.