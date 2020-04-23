WARSAW — Mrs. Edna Ruth Honeycutt Bass, 84 of 214 Lanefield Road (formerly of Clinton), passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Warsaw Nursing and Rehab Center.

A Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, at Grandview Memorial Park with Dr. Ray Ammons officiating.

Born on March 11, 1936 in Sampson County, Edna was the daughter of the late Thomas Edison and Sudie Hall Honeycutt and the widow of Malcolm Valentine Bass. She was a proud member of First Baptist Church of Clinton and was a retired bank teller. She loved Sampson county and the people here that made it special.

Edna is survived by her daughter, Sandra B. Armendariz of Los Angeles; her son, Malcolm Christopher Bass of Laurinburg; her two grandchildren, Nicole Armendariz and Jeremy Armendariz; four great-grandchildren, Chase Best, Breylin Armendariz, Jordan Armendariz and Rowan Armendariz. Edna was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.

