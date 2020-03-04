Edna Ruth Sinclair

CLINTON — Edna Ruth Sinclair, 88, of 215 Bass Lake Road, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 6, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. John Hobbs and Rev. Dudley Neal officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., at the church just before the funeral and at other times at the home.

Edna, born on June 29, 1931 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Franklin Cannady and Ozelle Porter Cannady. She was a homemaker and a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: husband, William Ray Sinclair; son, Jerry Sinclair; daughter, Debra "Debbie" Kay Sinclair; brother, Leondis Cannady and; sister, Hildred Cannady Brown.

Survivors include: brother, Roy Cannady and wife Jewel; and sisters, Margaret Cannady Crumpler, Helen Cannady Barnes, and Nell Cannady Honrine.

Memorials may be made to Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1481 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville Street, Clinton.