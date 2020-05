Or Copy this URL to Share

WARSAW — Eduardo Ortez, 50, of 1083 US Hwy. 117 South, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Wake Med in Raleigh. Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Sandhill cemetery in Clinton. Professional Services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store