Edward Burnett Andrews Sr.

Obituary
CLINTON — Mr. Edward Burnett Andrews Sr., 69, of 54 Harpers Glen Lane, Apt. 301, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Mount Olive Center, Mount Olive.

The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton, with the Rev. Leonard Henry officiating.

The service will be live-streaming via the Worley Funeral Home Facebook page. Executive Order 117 restricts public gatherings to no more than 50 individuals at the same location.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
