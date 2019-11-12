Edward Francis Watson

ROSEBORO — Mr. Edward Francis Watson, 86, of Roseboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Southwood Nursing Center, Clinton.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, with Rev. Andy Wood and Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Roseboro Cemetery.

Mr. Watson was born Oct. 2, 1933 in Bladen County and was the son of Jesse Conway and Dora Bordeaux Watson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Edward Ray Watson; and a sister, Betty Jo Puleo. He was retired from Civil Service and was an Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Brock Watson; his daughter, Sheilah Watson Gray and husband David of Roseboro; his grandson, William "Billy" Gray and wife Andrea of Roseboro; his daughter-in-law, Melloney Watson of Autryville; three sisters, Doris Lane of Roseboro, Faye Lewis of Autryville, JoAnn Tanner of Wilmington; and nephew, Patrick Melvin of Fayetteville.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Butler Funeral Home, Roseboro, and other times at the home.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.