Edward L. Darden

ROSE HILL — Edward L. Darden, 82, left this earthly life for his eternal rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

He was born on April 3, 1937 in Sampson County; the son of the late Harold and Mallie Sinclair Darden. Mr. Darden was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Jean Pope Darden; his daughter, Debbie D. Garriss and sister, Azilene Price.

Mr. Darden served the town of Rose Hill and surrounding area many years as owner and operator of Ed's Restaurant. During this time, he met many people who became his friends and family. He was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, Anthony Darden (Wanda) and Rickie Darden (June), both of Rose Hill and June D. Casteen (Joe) of Wallace; grandchildren, Blake Darden, Kyle Darden, Elizabeth Darden, Ginny Hope (Nelson), Jake Rivenbark and Lauren Darden; great-grandchildren, JimiePaige Hope, Remington Hope and Kadien Rivenbark; special friend, Grace Sinclair of Clinton; caregiver, Rechell Newkirk of Rose Hill; and numerous extended family and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Rose Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Steve LeRoux officiating.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial gifts may be given in honor of Ed's memory to Rose Hill Baptist Church, 401 E. Main St., Rose Hill, N.C. 28458.

