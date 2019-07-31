Edward "Billy" Lamb

CLINTON — Mr. Edward Earl "Billy" Lamb, 63, of 414 Weeks St., passed away Saturday, July 29, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, N.C.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin officiating. The burial will follow in the Lamb Family Cemetery, Magnolia, N.C.

Mr. Lamb is survived by his wife, Lillie Lois Lamb of the home; sons, Eric Newkirk of Durham, N.C. and Michael Lamb of the home; sisters, Peggy Davis of Clinton, N.C., Patsy Johnson and Debra McKeithen, both of Waycross Community, N.C., Kathy Merritt of Rose Hill, N.C., and Yolanda Yvette Taylor of Memphis, Tenn.; and one grandchild.

The visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 2, at Worley Funeral Home with the family present from 5-6 p.m.

