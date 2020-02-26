Edward Lee "Eddie" Brown

ROSEBORO — Mr. Edward Lee "Eddie" Brown Jr., 66, of Roseboro passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Butler Funeral Home with Rev. Larry West officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.

Mr. Brown was a native of Cumberland County, and was the son of Edward Lee Brown Sr. and Hazel Davidson Brown. He was preceded in death by his father. He was the owner and operator of Brown Salvage Yard.

He is survived by his mother, Hazel Davidson Brown of Roseboro; two sons, David Lee Brown (Ashley Brown) of Roseboro and Edward Lee Brown, III of Roseboro; one grandchild, Matthew Lee Brown.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.