Edward "Red" Bryant Sr.

ROSE HILL — Edward Milton "Red" Bryant Sr., 63, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Home-going service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation. Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held prior to the service on Saturday, Sept. 28.

