GARLAND — The Reverend Edwin Odell Peterson, 77, of 8040 NC Hwy. 210 West, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Evergreen Baptist Church 9626 NC Hwy. 210 West, Autryville, by the Rev. Richard Smith, the Rev. Charles Davis, the Rev. Raeford Carter Jr., and the Rev. David Bays. Burial will follow in the Peterson Family Cemetery.

Reverend Peterson is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Peterson; two sons, Edwin O. Peterson Jr. and wife, Tina of Smithfield, Steven C. Peterson and wife, Angie of Garland; two grandchildren, Emily Peterson of Smithfield, Craig Peterson of Garland; special sister-in-law, Barbara J. Johnson of Garland; brother, Howell Peterson of Charlotte; sister, Betty Jones and husband, Wayne of Lincolnton; several nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Carter Funeral Home in Garland.