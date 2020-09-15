1/
Edwina Owens Melvin
Mrs. Edwina Owens Melvin

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Edwina Owens Melvin, 91, of Charlotte formerly of Roseboro, passed away on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 at Mint Hill Senior Living Center in Mint Hill, NC.

Mrs. Melvin was born on March 19, 1929 to the late Henry and Corenia Owens in Sampson County, NC.

A viewing will be held on Saturday Sept. 19, from 1 until 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Roseboro.

Celebration of Life by the Graveside will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery at 3 p.m. also on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Mrs. Melvin leaves to cherish her memories her children: Brenda F. Gibson, Artis L. Melvin and Terry L. Melvin; 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; three sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.

Majestic Funeral Home is serving the family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
