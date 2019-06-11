Effie Gainey

CLINTON — Effie Lenora Gainey, 94, of 60 Hondros Road, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Southwood Nursing Center.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the Rev. Deborah Gray officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery.

Effie, born in 1925 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Walter James Boyette and Lela Hope. She worked in the clothing manufacturing industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Garvis Gainey.

Survivors include daughter, Garvis Wilson; grandchildren, Rita Strange (Phil), Michael Wilson (Claire) and Rodney Wilson (Kecia); great-grandchildren, Jessica Emory, Phillip Strange, Elizabeth Strange, Rochelle Teter and Lilyana Wilson; and great-great-grandchild, Freya Emory.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. Saturday, just before the service at the funeral home, and at other times at the home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.