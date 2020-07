Eldress Elazata Smith

CLINTON — Eldress Elazata Copeland Smith, 81, of 844 Byrd Yancey Bass Road, passed away Monday, July 28, 2020 at Mary Gran Nursing and Rehab, Clinton, N.C.

The graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Andrews Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Clinton, with Elder David Marible Jr. officiating.

Viewing at the Worley Funeral Home will be held from 2-5 p.m. Friday, July 31.

Condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.