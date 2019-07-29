Elbert Thomas "Tom" Matthis, 90, of 5641 Moseley Ave., passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 30, at 5 p.m. at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Matthew Barefoot and Rhonda Cannady officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.

Born on April 14, 1929 in Sampson County, Tom was the son of the late Leonis and Mamie Fryar Matthis. He grew up on a farm and continued as a farmer his entire life. He was a hard-working man and loved gardening and working outdoors. Tom was a fun-loving man and respected by all who knew him.

He is survived by his two sons, Tony Matthis and wife, Eleanor and Ronnie Matthis and wife, Betty both of Clinton; brother, Bobby G. Matthis and wife, Linda of Clinton; five grandchildren, Scott Matthis and wife, Melanie, Ann Strother and husband, Neil, Rhonda Cannady and husband, Eddie, Jamie Matthis and wife, Bobbie and Mary Barefoot and husband, Matthew. Tom was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren, Summerlyn Cannady, Chasen Matthis, Lane Matthis, Colbey Matthis, Kelly Cannady, Jayda Matthis, Nella Barefoot, Joshua Cannady, Caleb Cannady and Auden Barefoot.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Parnell Register Matthis, and his five sisters, Anna Laura Cannady, Lizzie Dudley, Janie Kersey, Marie Walters and Doris Saunders.

Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service, beginning at 4 p.m. and other times at his home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 3949 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, NC. 28328.

