Eleanor Taylor Eleanor Victoria Lewis Taylor, 92, of the Faison Community, passed away May 11, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Eleanor was born Dec. 17, 1927 in Sampson County to the late Janie Graham and Henry Dewey Lewis. Eleanor graduated from Piney Grove High School and attended Louisburg College. Ms. Taylor was a homemaker and farm wife. A member of Faison Presbyterian Church where she served as Ruling Elder. Also, a past member of the Faison Garden Club. Eleanor is survived by her children and their spouses, Tommy Taylor (Wilma) of Faison, Ed Taylor of Faison, Lewis Taylor (Shelia) of Newland, Becky T. Jackson (J.W.) of Faison, Ceness Taylor (Terri) of Clayton, Joe Taylor (Marilyn) of Faison; grandchildren, Jim Taylor III (Britany), Eric Taylor (Kelly), Renee T. Wilkins (Scott), Melissa T. Daniels (Brian), Henry Taylor II (Courtney), Leigh J. Hughes (Tony), Taylor J. Benton (Jackie), Ashley T. McNair (Lee), Aaron Taylor, Austin Taylor; 14 great-grandchildren; and extended family Judy & Skippy Jackson. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim Taylor, Sr.; sisters, Marion Lewis Marche, Catherine Lewis Tew and Mildred Lewis; brothers, Graham Lewis and Henry Lewis; and daughter-in-law, Vallie Barbour Taylor. A private memorial service for the family will be held at Faison Presbyterian Church in Faison on Saturday, May 16. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Faison Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 160, Faison, NC 28341. Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Taylor family and online condolences may be directed to www.shumate-faulk.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 13 to May 14, 2020.