AIKEN, S.C. — Eliana Grace Jacobs, infant, daughter of Daniel Jacobs and Destiny Nichole Newton Jacobs, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Children's Hospital of Georgia.

A private family service was held.

Survivors include brothers, Mykel Newton, Dayvn Jacobs and Luka Jacobs; maternal grandparents, Vickie and Dennis Newton; paternal grandparents, Durkie and Paula Jacobs; aunts and uncles, Kaelyn Cortes (Christopher), Jessica Newton, Velma Patrick (Steve), Durkie Dewayne Jacobs and Paul Jacobs; and a host of cousins. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Ruby Newton.

