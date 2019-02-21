SALEMBURG — Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Faircloth, 63, of Salemburg, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., with the Rev. Ronald Davis and the Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park, Dunn. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Butler Funeral Home.

She was born Sept. 17, 1955 in Harnett County to James and Elizabeth Tew Guy. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Buddy Guy. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Faircloth; children, Carl Robinson (Shannon) of Salemburg, Valerie Wright of Fayetteville, Brandon Bowers (Kendra) of Fairborn, Ohio; step-children, Nicholas Faircloth of Clinton, Matthew Faircloth (Kim) of Dunn; grandchildren, Taylor Averitte, Walter Robinson, Gregory Robinson, Benn Wright, and Jacob Bowers.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.