Elizabeth Allred

ASHEBORO — Elizabeth Cannady Allred, 92, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at The Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Ridge Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Anthony Cheek officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Memorial Park.

A native of Sampson County, N.C., Mrs. Allred was born July 10, 1927, the daughter of the late Emerson and Matilda Jane Williams Cannady. She was retired from Klopman Mills after 36 years of service and enjoyed walking at Walmart. She enjoyed thrift shopping at the Salvation Army, she never met a stranger and was loved by all. The photos in her home were very special to her, bringing back memories of people and places that she treasured.

Elizabeth was a "fighter" who always kept going and never gave up. She loved and was loved by her family and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Allred was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Lacy Eugene Allred; sisters, Flossie Voncannon, Lossie Chestnut, Clarice Owens, Christine Hall, Joyce West, Lula Pope; andbrothers, Anson Cannady, Lonnie Cannady, Sanford Cannady, Arthur Cannady, Robert Cannady, Cecil Cannady and Roger Cannady.

Mrs. Allred is survived by her sister, Loanie Cole of Asheboro; special nieces and nephews, Max Cole and wife Dawn, Eddy Dean Cole, Judy Bullins and husband Don, Linda Chestnut, Hilda Faye Patterson, Larry Chestnut and wife Lucille, Carolyn West Sexton and husband Aubrey, Edward Glenn West and wife Theresa, Robert Lewis Cannady and wife Sherry, Quincy Cannady and wife Becky, Elbert Cannady and wife Janie; as well as other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at Ridge Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, N.C. 27204; or The Salvation Army, 345 N. Church St., Asheboro, N.C. 27203.

Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com.