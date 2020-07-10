Elizabeth Jessup Hall

STEDMAN — Mrs. Elizabeth Jessup Hall, 78, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Stedman Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg.

The family received friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the service.

She taught Sunday School for over 50 years at several churches. She was also a former director of WMU and was a member of Stedman Baptist Church.

She loved working in her flower garden and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, David Currie Jessup and Clara Culbreth Jessup; and her siblings, CB Jessup, Johnny Jessup, Clara Jessup, Mary Spell, Ann Howell and Barbara Hobbs.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Roy G. Hall of the home; daughters, Rebecca Weller and husband, Ralph of Stedman and Sarah Hall also of Stedman; son, William Hall and wife, Janet of Conway, S.C.; brother, James Jessup and wife, Clarese of Roseboro; seven grandchildren, Breanna Cloud, Justin Hall, Cameron Phipps, Matthew Hall, Tristan Weller, Noah Phipps and Savannah Phipps; and two great-grandchildren, Avery Claire Phipps and Cooper Hall.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C. 28382.